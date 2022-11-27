Kai Havertz paid the price for Germany’s shock defeat by Japan in their World Cup opener as he was replaced by Leon Goretzka in the line-up to face Spain on Sunday.

The Chelsea forward struggled to make an impact in the 2-1 stumble on Wednesday and coach Hansi Flick reacted by taking him out of the side, as one of two changes.

Nico Schlotterbeck was also dropped with Thilo Kehrer starting at right-back, while Niklas Suele moves across to centre-back to shore up the heart of the defence.

Serge Gnabry will likely be tasked with playing a free-roaming centre-forward’s role in Havertz’s absence, as one of five Bayern Munich players in Germany’s front six.

Fighting for a foothold in Group E, Germany will be able to rely on Leroy Sane from the bench after the Bayern Munich winger missed the first match with a knee problem.

