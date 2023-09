Germany ended Latvia’s dream run at the Basketball World Cup on Wednesday with a nervy 81-79 win to squeeze into the semi-finals and a clash with the United States.

Debutants Latvia had already beaten defending champions Spain and Tokyo Olympics silver-medallists France on their way to the quarter-finals.

But unbeaten Germany stopped them in their tracks with a hard-fought win in Manila and will now take on the Americans on Friday.

