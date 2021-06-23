Germany can secure a place in the last 16 of Euro 2020 on Wednesday, but holders Portugal are at real risk of crashing out despite a prolific start to Group F by Cristiano Ronaldo.

France top the section with four points heading into their final game against Portugal, a repeat of the Euro 2016 final, despite an underwhelming 1-1 draw with bottom side Hungary in Budapest.

Germany and Portugal are locked on three points apiece but Joachim Loew’s side crucially have the head-to-head edge following a thrilling 4-2 win in Munich that shifted the pressure onto Ronaldo and co.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta