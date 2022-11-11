Paulina Krumbiegel scored in the 89th minute to lift Germany to a 2-1 victory over the United States on Thursday, handing the women’s World Cup champions a first home defeat in more than five years.

It was a third straight defeat for the mighty US women, who fell to England at Wembley on October 7 and to Spain in Pamplona on October 11.

They had hoped to turn around their fortunes at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, home of Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami.

