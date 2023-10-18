Germany came from behind to snatch a 2-2 draw with Mexico in an entertaining international friendly in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Second-half substitute Niclas Fullkrug saved Germany’s blushes, ramming home a low finish from close range on 51 minutes to preserve new coach Julian Nagelsmann’s unbeaten record.

Germany had arrived in Philadelphia in confident mood after a 3-1 defeat of the United States on Saturday.

That victory was the first of Nagelsmann’s reign since being appointed in the aftermath of Hansi Flick’s sacking last month following a 4-1 drubbing by Japan.

The four-time world champions looked ready to build on that confident performance at a packed Lincoln Financial Field, and took the lead inside the opening half hour.

