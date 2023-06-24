MALTA 10

GERMANY 15

(2-3, 2-4, 3-2, 3-6)

Unsurprisingly, Malta found Germany well beyond their reach when the teams faced each other in Saturday’s second match of Group B from the 2023 European Championship qualifying round.

While defeat may be a disappointing outcome for the home side, however, their hopes of qualification are still firmly in their hands as on Sunday morning they face bottom-side Bulgaria.

A win with a huge goal margin should hand the team, second place in the group but more importantly, put them as one of the best three runners-up in the qualifying campaign and a place in the Israel championship next January.

Given the importance of finishing the campaign with a strong goal-average, the Maltese boys’ priority against the Germans was a damage-limiting exercise.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com