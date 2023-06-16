Euro 2024 hosts Germany lost 1-0 to Poland in a friendly in Warsaw on Friday, with Jakub Kiwor’s first-half goal piling more pressure on coach Hansi Flick.

Poland’s victory was just their second over their neighbours in 22 games dating back to 1933, and left Germany with a single win in four games since their disastrous World Cup campaign in Qatar.

Kiwor headed in a corner midway through the first half to give his side the lead against a disorganised Germany defence, adding to Flick’s problems ahead of next year’s Euro on home soil.

Under fire for continued experimentation with the team stuttering, Flick made nine changes from the team which drew 3-3 with Ukraine on Monday in Bremen.

