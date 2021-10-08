Germany needed a late winner from Thomas Mueller to beat Romania 2-1 while the Netherlands eked out a 1-0 win in Latvia to stay on course for the World Cup finals on Friday.
Four-time world champions Germany now have a six-point lead in Group J after their win in Hamburg.
However, it was another rollercoaster evening for the European giants.
Romania took a shock ninth minute lead when Rangers winger Ianis Hagi ghosted through the defence and fired past Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, a late replacement for injured Manuel Neuer.
