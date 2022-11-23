Germany’s players covered their mouths for the team photo before their World Cup opener against Japan on Wednesday in protest at FIFA’s refusal to allow rainbow-themed armbands.
Captains of seven European teams had planned to wear the anti-discrimination armbands during the tournament in Qatar as part of a campaign for diversity, but backed down over the threat of disciplinary action from football’s governing body, including yellow cards.
The rainbow armbands had been viewed as a symbolic protest against laws in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal.
Germany's football federation said in a tweet moments after the photo protest
“This is not a political position; human rights are not negotiable,” the DFB tweeted.
“To ban the armband is like banning our right to speak,” the federation added.
