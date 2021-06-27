Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz says Germany are once again ready for another penalty shoot-out against England if Tuesday’s Euro 2020 last 16 clash is decided by spot-kicks.

Joachim Loew’s side head to Wembley looking to extend England’s miserable run of 55 years since they last beat Germany in the knockout stages of a major tournament.

The Germans triumphed over England on penalties in the semi-finals of both the 1990 World Cup and Euro 96, the latter of which was also at Wembley.

It was current England manager Gareth Southgate who missed the crucial spot-kick as the Germans went on to win the Euro 96 title.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta