German Football Association president Bernd Neuendorf said Friday the organisation was ready to face financial sanctions for taking a stand on human rights issues at the World Cup in Qatar.

DFB chief Neuendorf said he was “irritated” by statements made by FIFA in the run-up to the tournament, which starts on Sunday.

The world governing body earlier this month told the 32 participating teams to “focus on football” and avoid ideological battles.

