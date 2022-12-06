Germany’s team director Oliver Bierhoff has stepped aside two years early after his country crashed out in the group stage for the second consecutive World Cup, the national association said Monday.

The four-time World Cup winners had a poor campaign in Qatar, which included defeat against Japan in their opening game.

Bierhoff and the German Football Association (DFB) have agreed “to terminate his contract, which runs until 2024, early,” the association said in a statement.

Former striker Bierhoff, who scored two goals in the Euro 1996 final when Germany last won the tournament, had worked for the body since 2004.

Bierhoff was an influential and very public figure alongside coaches Juergen Klinsmann, then Joachim Loew before Hansi Flick took over in 2021.

DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said in a statement that Bierhoff had “rendered great services to the (association)”.

