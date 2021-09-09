German 2014 World Cup winner Jerome Boateng appeared in court in Munich on Thursday to answer allegations he assaulted the mother of his twin daughters during an argument in 2018.

Wearing a dark suit and white shirt, the 33-year-old walked into Munich regional court just before 1000 local time (0800GMT).

Boateng denies claims he injured his ex-girlfriend, named as Sherin S., during a heated argument while the pair were on holiday with their daughters in July 2018.

The incident happened in the weeks after the World Cup in Russia, when Boateng was in the Germany squad which was knocked out early after the group stages.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta