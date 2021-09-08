German 2014 World Cup winner Jerome Boateng is expected to appear in court in Munich on Thursday to answer accusations he assaulted the mother of his twin daughters in 2018.

After 10 successful years at Bayern Munich, the 33-year-old defender joined French Ligue 1 side Lyon last week on a free transfer, but is due to return to Munich to face the allegations in court.

His lawyer has said that Boateng denies claims he injured his ex-girlfriend, named as Sherin S., during a heated argument while the pair were on holiday with their daughters three years ago.

A verdict could be returned the same day.

If found guilty, he could be fined or jailed for up to five years.

