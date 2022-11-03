Germany striker Timo Werner has been ruled out of the upcoming World Cup in Qatar with an ankle injury, his club RB Leipzig announced on Thursday.

Werner hobbled off early in Leipzig’s 4-0 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday.

“Scans today in Leipzig showed that he has unfortunately torn the syndesmosis ligament in his left ankle and will therefore be out for the rest of 2022,” the Bundesliga team said in a statement.

The 26-year-old has scored 24 goals in 55 international appearances for Germany and netted five times during qualifying.

“This news is very bitter,” said Germany coach Hansi Flick. “I’m very sorry for Timo personally because he’s missing out on the World Cup, which he really wanted to play.

