Germany laboured to a 2-0 win over Liechtenstein in a World Cup qualifier on Thursday as Hansi Flick made a low-key debut at the helm.

Chelsea striker Timo Werner broke the deadlock just before half-time in St Gallen before Leroy Sane doubled the lead late in a frustrating second-half for Flick’s side.

It was an important win for Germany, who now sit just a point behind Group J leaders Armenia after they were held to a goalless draw by North Macedonia.

