Germany coach Joachim Loew omitted Bayern Munich's Champions League-winning players from his squad announced Tuesday for upcoming Nations League games against Spain and Switzerland, giving them extra time to recover.

Captain Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry and Leon Goretzka were all left out for next month's double-header, although Bayern centre-back Niklas Suele was selected along with Leroy Sane following his switch from Manchester City.

"My priority is the Euros next year because I know how much energy that will require, that's why I've decided not to pick the players from Bayern or Leipzig," Loew said.

