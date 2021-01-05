Germany on Tuesday prolonged and toughened up its partial lockdown with tighter limits on social contacts, as Europe's top economy struggles with stubbornly high coronavirus infections.

Schools, leisure and sporting facilities and most shops will remain shut through to January 31, Chancellor Angela Merkel said after talks with leaders of Germany's 16 states.

And people will be allowed to meet up with only one other individual from another household under the new rules, instead of five people previously.