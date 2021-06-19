Germany are under fierce pressure going into a crucial Euro 2020 game against Portugal on Saturday as world champions France look to clinch a place in the last 16 and Spain chase a first win.

After their failure to make it beyond the group phase at the 2018 World Cup, Joachim Loew’s Germany lost 1-0 to France in their opening game at the Euro and another defeat against the title holders would leave them facing early elimination again.

The Germans have home advantage in Munich, but on the evidence of recent performances they will struggle to win the latest heavyweight showdown in Group F.

Despite that Loew — who will stand down at the end of the tournament—believes his team can rise to the occasion.

