Germany walked off after 85 minutes of Saturday’s pre-Olympics friendly with Honduras after Jordan Torunarigha suffered racist abuse.

The 2016 silver medallists played the Central Americans in Wakayama, Japan, as they warmed up for their Games campaign which starts on July 22 against champions Brazil.

“The game has ended 5 minutes early with the score at 1-1. The Germany players left the pitch after Jordan Torunarigha was racially abused,” the German Football Association (DFB) tweeted.

German head coach Stefan Kuntz defended his 23-year-old squad member.

