Germany coach Hansi Flick confirmed Friday that Atalanta left-back Robin Gosens had suffered a serious leg injury amid reports the defender will be sidelined for months.

The 27-year-old Germany international had to be helped off clutching his thigh in the opening minutes of Atalanta’s 1-0 win over Swiss side Young Boys on Wednesday in the Champions League.

Flick confirmed the severity of Gosens’ injury when he left the defender out of the Germany squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Romania and North Macedonia.

