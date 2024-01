Germany World Cup winner Erik Durm has announced his retirement from football, his club FC Kaiserslautern confirmed in a statement issued Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, since the summer of last year I have repeatedly had to struggle with minor injuries and health problems,” the 31-year-old said in a statement, insisting he looks back upon his career “with pride”.

Durm was part of the Germany squad which won the 2014 World Cup in Brazil but did not make it off the bench.

