A closely watched survey published on Wednesday showed German consumer confidence taking a nosedive amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict and higher inflation. According to market research group GfK, the forward-looking consumer sentiment index sees confidence plummeting to -26.5 in May from -15.7 in April, a fall of 10.8 points.

The decrease in the confidence measure exceeded economists’ forecasts, who predicted the index would fall to -16.3 and was well below a previous low seen in spring 2020 during the government-mandated lockdowns in the first phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hopes of a recovery from the easing of pandemic-related restrictions have finally been dashed,” GfK consumer expert Rolf Buerkl said.

Meanwhile, UK retailers experienced another poor month in April as the cost-of-living crunch escalated, according to a monthly survey published on Wednesday by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI).

The Distributive Trades Survey showed that 35 per cent of retailers said sales volumes declined in the year to April, in contrast to nine per cent reporting an increase in March and remained below the long run average of 18 per cent. A total of 108 companies participated in the survey.

“Retail sales were below seasonal norms in April as consumer spending continued to shift back towards services and rising prices impacted households’ spending power,” CBI principal economist Martin Sartorius said.

Finally, in the US, home prices rose by 19.8 per cent in February year over year, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index. That is even higher than the 19.1 per cent annual increase reported in January and the third highest reading in the index’s 35-year history. All 20 cities tracked by the index reported price increases in the year ending February 2022.

In January, 16 cities saw year-over-year growth. Prices were strongest in the south and south-east, but every region continued to show sizeable gains. However, despite surging home prices, there are growing concerns regarding the overall health of the US real estate market as the pace of sales slowed down in recent months amid rising mortgage rates and continuing supply shortfalls.

