Germany coach Hansi Flick admitted in an interviewed published on Tuesday he made mistakes in his controversial exit from Bayern Munich, saying “I sometimes ask myself – why did it come to this?”

Flick, is currently in camp with his side before their Nations League clashes with Hungary and England.

He left the club in June 2021 amid rumours he had fallen out with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, despite being one of the most successful bosses in Bayern’s illustrious history.

“I do think that I’d do one or two things differently now,” Flick told newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

“Of course a conversation would have been good – sitting at the table with each other again to address things and to let everyone have their say.”

