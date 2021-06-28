Antonio Ruediger and Ilkay Gundogan returned for Germany’s final training session on Monday before their Euro 2020 last-16 clash against England, with coach Joachim Loew expected to make changes to his starting line-up.

Chelsea centre-back Ruediger had missed training on Sunday with a cold while Manchester City midfielder Gundogan was sidelined with a head knock.

Both recovered to take part at their Euro 2020 base in Bavaria before the flight to London for Tuesday’s fixture with England at Wembley.

Thomas Mueller is tipped to replace Leroy Sane, having shaken off a knee injury.

