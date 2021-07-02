Germany midfielder Toni Kroos said Friday he was retiring from international football, days after the team was knocked out of Euro 2020 by England.

“I have played 106 times for Germany. There will not be another time,” wrote the 31-year-old Real Madrid player on Twitter.

“I had already made the decision to retire after this tournament for some time,” he added, referring to the European championships.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.