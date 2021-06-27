Germany forward Thomas Mueller insists his knee injury will not stop him facing England in Tuesday’s blockbuster Euro 2020 last 16 clash at Wembley.

“If I it was a problem, I wouldn’t have trained today,” Mueller said Saturday at Germany’s Euro 2020 base camp in Bavaria.

“The capsular injury does not hold me back and I am experienced enough to deal with it.

“I’m convinced it won’t be a problem for Tuesday.”

Mueller is expected to start against England having been left out of the line-up for Wednesday’s 2-2 draw with Hungary, in which he came on as a second-half replacement.

