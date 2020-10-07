German World Cup final hero Mario Gotze, who was a free agent after Borussia Dortmund allowed him to leave, has signed a two-year contract with PSV Eindhoven.

Gotze, scorer of the extra-time goal that gave Germany a 1-0 victory over Argentina in Brazil in 2014, made only five Bundesliga starts at Dortmund last season.

The club decided not to offer him a new contract and, at 28, he became a free agent which meant he could sign after the transfer window shut and after reported negotiations with Hertha Berlin went nowhere.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta