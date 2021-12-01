Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard said on Tuesday Jack Grealish has earned the right to a warm reception when he returns to Villa Park for the first time as a Manchester City player this week.

Grealish moved for a Premier League record £100 million ($133 million) in August after making over 200 appearances for his boyhood club since making his debut aged 18.

The England international has been sidelined in recent weeks, but returned to training on Monday and could feature against his former club.

“Jack very much deserves a warm welcome and I have no doubt he’ll get that,” said Gerrard, who has made a perfect start to his Premier League coaching career with two wins from two games.

“This is his club and it will be when his career is over, because he was here as a little boy and he has come through the academy.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sport website of the Times of Malta