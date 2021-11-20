Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard enjoyed a winning start to his reign as late goals from Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings sealed a 2-0 victory against Brighton on Saturday.

Gerrard was taking charge of his first Villa match after leaving Scottish champions Rangers during the international break to replace Dean Smith.

The former Liverpool star saw Watkins and Mings strike in the final six minutes to give Villa their first win in six Premier League games.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.