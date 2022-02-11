Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard on Friday praised “humble” Brazil forward Philippe Coutinho, who has made an instant impact on his return to the Premier League.

The Barcelona loanee has scored two goals in three appearances since moving to Villa Park in last month’s transfer window.

He excelled with a goal and two assists in Wednesday’s thrilling 3-3 draw with Leeds before being forced off with cramp but will be fit for Sunday’s trip to Newcastle.

“He was desperate to come back to the Premier League and we’ve given him everything he needs to go out there and perform,” said Gerrard, who was a teammate of Coutinho’s in his playing days at Liverpool.

