Steven Gerrard will be determined to give Liverpool a bloody nose on an emotional return to Anfield with Aston Villa on Saturday as the coronavirus once more casts a shadow over the Premier League.

Former Liverpool midfielder Gerrard has won three of his four league matches since taking over from Dean Smith at Villa Park but faces a tough task against Jurgen Klopp’s free-scoring team.

Dethroned leaders Chelsea will be desperate to get back on track against Leeds this weekend, while Newcastle start a tough run of games that could make or break their season.

AFP Sport takes a look at some of the talking points ahead of the action.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta