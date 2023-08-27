Newly promoted BOV Premier League side Naxxar Lions had Ivory Coast superstar Gervinho in Malta this past week and the Maltese community flocked over to try and meet the former Arsenal and Roma forward.

While some speculated he was Malta-bound to join the Naxxar side, the negotiations which ensued throughout the week Gervinho spent on the island revolved around other players than himself.

In fact, Naxxar are finalising an agreement with the Ivorian’s camp to help with player transfer facilitation between Ivory Coast players and Naxxar.

At the same time, promising players from the Maltese club will be spoken for overseas through Gervinho’s networks.

