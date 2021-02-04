Lottoland is giving customers from Malta the chance to win a whopping €130,000,000 – in this Friday’s (February 5, 2021) EuroMillions Superdraw.

Tickets can be purchased in 10 different countries, and players from Malta and Gozo are now able to go for same huge jackpot by picking their lucky numbers online at Lottoland.

Last December Malta was swept up in a wave of EuroMillions excitement, as the Superdraw jackpot rolled over to hit a new record. That jackpot went to a lucky ticket holder in France and more than 4.74 million players across Europe won prizes.

Superdraws guarantee massive, nine-figure jackpots, regardless of whether or not the top prize was won in the preceding draw. They operate under the same rules as regular EuroMillions draws and the only difference is the sheer size of the jackpot.

Lottoland guarantees that you will be paid out your winnings - regardless of the jackpot amount. In fact, to date the company has paid out an eye-watering €2.8 billion to its customers globally.

Playing the EuroMilllions with Lottoland could not be easier. To win the jackpot, one has to match all 5 numbers from the main pool of 1–50 and two Lucky Stars from 1–12.

The best thing about Fridays’ Superdraw is that Lottoland is giving all new customers from Malta 20 Elephant Scratchcards for free when they purchase their first EuroMillions line.

As the saying goes, elephants don’t forget, and we don’t think you’ll forget about this deal either.

To claim this exclusive offer:

Sign up to Lottoland, by clicking this link

Click the 'eye' icon to pick your numbers

You will only be charged €2

You will receive the 20 Free Elephant Scratchcards instantly and a receipt confirming your EuroMillions picks. Lottoland will also send an email with the winning numbers right after the draw, to inform you if you have won.

Lottoland provides players the chance to bet on many different lotteries from around the world, including the EuroMillions, for the best prices. However, Lottoland offers much more than just lotteries. Check out the hundreds of online casino games, scratch cards and now also sports betting.

Lottoland.mt is operated by European Lotto and Betting Limited and is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, licence number MGA/B2C/609/2018. Players must be 18 or over. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For help visit rgf.org.mt.

This offer available for new players only; that sign up through the link on this article. This promotion is redeemable once per player. Winnings from this offer are paid out in cash (not bonus money). These terms are supplemental to Lottoland’s Promotional Terms and Conditions which are found here.