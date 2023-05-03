The EuroMillions is back with a whopping €158 million cash prize that might end up in the hands of one lucky person from Malta, Gozo or even Comino.

It’s simple to play if you’re a newcomer – and Lottoland knows exactly how to celebrate new players.

You will receive 60 Elephant scratchcards for free when you place your first bet on the EuroMillions, by Friday, May 5, 2023.

With the help of Lottoland, all you need is just €3 to bet on this Friday’s €158 million jackpot. So if you fancy your chances, place a bet and eagerly wait for the draw on Friday.

Who knows – you could very well be Malta’s next multi-millionaire!

Here’s how to get started:

Sign-up to Lottoland using this link Pick your EuroMillions numbers You will only be charged €3

The €158,000,000 draw takes place Friday at 9pm.

To play, just choose five numbers from the main pool of one to 50 and two further numbers from one to 12. Matching all numbers correctly pays out the jackpot!

With EuroMillions, you’re always in a chance of winning massive, multi-million jackpots!

If no one wins the jackpot this week, the top prize will roll over to the next draw. So you can always come back to try your luck – this time with an even bigger prize!

Disclaimer: Lottoland.mt is operated by European Lotto and Betting Limited and is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, licence number MGA/B2C/609/2018. Players must be 18 or over. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For help visit rgf.org.mt.

The offer must be redeemed by clicking on and signing up through the link provided in the article above. The offer is available to new players only and only redeemable once per player. The promotion expires on 12th May 2023 at 23:59 CET. These terms are supplemental to Lottoland’s Promotional Terms and Conditions which are found here.