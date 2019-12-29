Christmas and New Year can be one of the most daunting times of the year. It’s a time of gift hunting and gift giving, a time of celebration but also a time of self-reflection. Nonetheless, it is undeniably one of the most special of seasons which instils a brief period of magic in everyday life. Monsoon strongly believes in telling a story with its fashion line. Its clothes can be worn on different occasions. From a girl’s lunch to the office party, to Christmas Day and a cosy evening at home, the brand wants to inspire its clients.