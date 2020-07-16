A TVM presenter accidentally live-streamed himself advising embattled Adrian Delia’s supporters to get people out to put pressure.

A former presenter on the Labour Party’s television station, Brian Hansford, migrated his programme Realtà to TVM in 2012.

He interviewed Delia only on Tuesday, just before the PN leader lost a vote of confidence by the party's executive committee and a week after he lost a similar vote by his parliamentary group.

During that programme, Delia told Hansford that a reshuffle of the shadow cabinet was imminent as he could not trust people who did not have confidence in him.

He singled out Chris Said, Therese Comodini Cachia, Claudette Buttigieg and David Thake.

“This has long been coming and it’s not fair... And with all due respect your mistake is one, I said this before and I will continue to say it... You have to bring the masses.”

Asked how that could happen, Hansford replies this was easy if people encouraged their family members to join.

“If 100 people got five each,” he is heard saying, adding that this will create pressure.

The live recording is then interrupted but not before it was picked up by dozens of followers.