Summer may have drawn to a close, but that doesn’t mean the excitement ends there. The Mediterranean Culinary Academy (MCA) is launching its Winter Junior Chef Programme aimed specifically at children and teens keen to tickle their culinary bone.

The talented team at the MCA has created something entirely unique for the Maltese Islands. Designed for children aged between 11 and 16, this is the perfect after-school activity for kids with an affinity for the kitchen. The nine-week cooking course starts on October 14 and will take place every Monday evening. The season of learning has begun, so why not make it different and fun?

Getting creative with ingredients

We’re not talking about a boiled egg and soldiers here. The programme designed by the MCA chefs is a stimulating array of cuisines and cooking styles. From baked shakshuka and flaky pork en croute to doughy heavenly focaccia and spongey chiffon layer cake, this is the place for kids to really get their hands on exciting ingredients. And, of course, no cooking course is complete without making the people’s favourite: pasta – and from scratch, no less.

Mastering fundamental techniques

Has your child already shown some interest in cooking? Well, now’s the time to encourage them to improve their skills in a professional yet creative environment. The Winter Junior Chef Programme focuses on a range of cooking and food safety techniques. How many of us actually know how to break down a whole chicken? Or make our own pastry and pizza dough from start to finish? This is an opportunity to adopt a back-to-basics approach that few of us pick up in this age of convenience.

Learning about local, seasonal products

The aim of the course is for children to develop a well-rounded approach to cooking – a perspective emphasising the value behind supporting rural producers and sourcing clean, organic ingredients. So, the MCA is keeping it local, and wants to educate children about sourcing seasonal and sustainable produce. The children will be reaching beyond the shelves of the supermarket to where food really comes from.

Focusing on teamwork

The entire course builds momentum in preparation for the big Festive Dinner in the final week. This lesson will be about mastering kitchen know-how, like cooking temperatures and times – but, above all, it will be about working together as a competent team. Students will simmer and sauté in groups to create a three-course festive menu: we’re talking fish to begin with, a chicken roulade main and a honey crème brûlée for dessert.

If this sounds like something right up your child’s street, the MCA is ready to impart all the kitchen skills and knowledge to get them started on an exciting culinary journey. And, who knows, you may end up taking the back seat when prepping Christmas lunch this year.

For more information, visit www.mcamalta.com/winter-sign-up, e-mail contact@mcamalta.com or call 9970 4909. The programme takes place at the MCA in Valletta every Monday between 5.30pm and 8.30pm from October 14 to December 9.