Lydia Abela, the wife of Prime Minister Robert Abela, and AnneMarie Grech, the spouse of Opposition leader Bernard Grech, may come from opposite

political backgrounds – but they speak with one voice as they call for support towards those feeling lonely this Christmas.

The two women were both thrown into the political limelight this year, at a time when the world was battling a global pandemic. They met over a coffee in a joint interview published in the Sunday Circle out tomorrow.

The spoke about motherhood, being the wives of political leaders, and about the need to support the lonely this Christmas and beyond.

In another story, titled 19 Faces of COVID-19, Sunday Circle speaks to 19 people from different backgrounds who talk about what the pandemic meant for them.

There are experiences unique to groups of people but there are also shared sentiments: that despite the many hardships, including loneliness and financial difficulty, this situation helped people slow down and focus on what really matters.

This is something also expressed by three Christmas enthusiasts who say that despite its differences this year, the true meaning of Christmas will shine through because it’s about being there for those who matter to us.

Get a copy of Sunday Circle with The Sunday Times of Malta or enjoy the digital version at www.tom-mag.com.