Getafe coach Jose Bordalas said his club will help Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood find “his best level” after his arrival on loan.

The Madrid side acquired Greenwood on Friday until the end of the season, despite him having faced allegations of abuse involving a young woman.

Greenwood had been suspended since January 2022 by the Premier League side over the allegations but prosecutors dropped charges including attempted rape and sexual assault in February.

“It is too delicate a situation to trivialise this issue,” said Bordalas, after Getafe’s 2-1 defeat at Real Madrid on Saturday. Greenwood was not part of the match-day squad.

