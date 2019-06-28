A taxi driver who served as a thief’s getaway driver during a Valletta robbery this week has admitted to the crime.

23-year-old Kane Grima of Valletta was accused of being an accomplice during the theft from a restaurant at is-Suq tal-Belt on Monday. He was also accused of failing to obey two sets of bail conditions.

The thief, who remains at large, made away with €49,000.

Prosecuting inspectors Fabian Fleri, Lydon Zammit and Priscilla Caruana Lee told the court that Mr Grima had been the getaway driver for the thief. He was caught after police traced the car’s registration, obtained from CVA cameras, back to him.

His lawyer Giannella De Marco entered a guilty plea on Mr Grima’s behalf, requested a pre-sentencing report and bail.

Magistrate Nadine Lia upheld both requests. Mr Grima was released on bail against a deposit of €2,000 and a personal guarantee of €10,000.