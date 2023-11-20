The European Commission and the Maltese Health Authorities launched the #GetScreenedEU campaign in Malta this summer. Its goal is to combat rising cancer rates by raising awareness about the importance of cancer screening, urging Maltese citizens to take proactive steps towards their health and well-being.

Cancer is a growing concern in Malta, with an estimated 2,400 new cancer diagnoses in 2020, marking a 30 per cent increase since 2017. The good news is that cancer mortality rates have seen a significant decline, especially for lung and colorectal cancers, which have historically accounted for the most cancer-related deaths per capita in Malta.

#GetScreenedEU

“Through Europe's Beating Cancer Plan, the European Commission aims to turn the tide against cancer and support cancer prevention, early detection, treatment and care as well as the quality of life after diagnosis. This includes helping EU countries ensure everyone has equal access to cancer screening,” said Lorenzo Vella, Head of the European Commission's Representation in Malta.

Early detection is critical

The #GetScreenedEU campaign emphasises early detection. The campaign encourages individuals to prioritise their health by undergoing preventative cancer checks, particularly targeting those with busy lives or unique challenges that may hinder their access to screening.

“Cancer is easier to treat if detected early. Malta offers screening programmes for breast, cervical and colorectal cancers. They are simple tests that could save your life. So when the invitation comes from the National Screening Centre, take a moment for yourself and your health and get screened!” a source at the Ministry of Health said.

The EU is committed to tackling cancer head-on through its Beating Cancer Plan, with a focus on prevention, early detection, treatment, and post-diagnosis care, backed by a significant investment of €4 billion. The new EU Cancer Screening Scheme aims to offer breast, cervical, and colorectal cancer screenings to 90 per cent of eligible individuals by 2025.

Get involved

If you want to be part of this vital campaign and contribute to the fight against cancer, you should visit the #GetScreenedEU Cancer Screening Campaign website to learn more about cancer screening. Look out for campaign materials, including TV clips, social media content, YouTube videos, and posters at key locations, and connect with the campaign on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to receive updates and share your support, using the #GetScreenedEU and #EUCancerPlan to spread awareness.

By taking part in the #GetScreenedEU campaign, you can be part of this critical effort to combat cancer and ensure a healthier future for Malta and the entire European Union. Don't wait - prioritise your health and get screened today!