“He steals but he gets things done.” That’s what they say about him. Roads, infrastructure, a massive elevated highway. He boasts that “no one can go a kilometre in the city without running into one of my projects”. Some of his projects even helped speed up traffic – for a while. Nowadays, the multitude of lanes are filled with traffic inching away during the tortuous mornings for commuters.

That’s Paolo Maluf for you, the former governor of São Paulo in Brazil. He was the man responsible for some super-expensive infrastructure. For example, the Ayrton Senna tunnel, which passes underneath Ibirapuera Park and cost more, per kilometre, than the Channel Tunnel. It is alleged that the tunnel cost hundreds of millions more than it should have and people wondered why there were such massive cost overruns.

One other project that Maluf was involved in and gave rise to serious allegations was a major construction project to build a motorway across the city. It was estimated that it would cost $180 million to complete but ended up costing $600 million, making it the most expensive road in the world at the time. Maluf claimed it was simply a very high-quality road.

However, the authorities prosecuted him in an attempt to recover some of the millions that had been skimmed off and allegedly diverted to offshore accounts. That was only partially successful. There were other scandals of the same nature. Maluf emerged relatively unscathed from the various investigations but his name became a verb for misappropriating public funds –‘malufar’.

Why bring this up? What do the infrastructural follies of a Brazilian politician have to do with the situation in Malta? Shouldn’t we desist from drawing any parallels? I’m not so sure. The rallying cry of the previous Labour administration (other than the hollow ‘Malta Tagħna Lkoll’) was the promise of a total island overhaul, with an efficient road network to make commuting easier and life better. A brand new agency was set up to deliver and Infrastructure Malta entered the scene.

We were regaled with attractive (although unsubstantiated) presentations extolling the benefits of these road projects. Economist Gordon Cordina (now chairing Bank of Valletta) told us that Maltese drivers would have 12 more minutes of leisure time weekly. He also foresaw that the roads projects would lead to 18 million more working hours for the Maltese workforce. According to him, this would translate to an average of around €75 worth of more working time for every single worker in Malta. Cordina is lucky that his remuneration does not depend on the accuracy of his predictions.

The works started, one major infrastructural project after another. Triumphant and excessive inaugurations for the completion of a stretch of road. Loads of back-slapping and sloganeering about “getting things done”. Malta had entered the age of modernity, or so they told us.

The true cost of this over-supply of infrastructure is being borne by us now. Whole swathes of agricultural land were destroyed under the pretence of building better roads. This, when all traffic experts will tell you that widening roads causes induced demand (build them and they will come). Infrastructure Malta went berserk spreading cement over country lanes, taking over private property. The traffic accident rate went through the roof.

Most of the cycling lanes thrown in as a sop to encouraging the modal shift are narrow, disconnected and dangerous. All pretence of a transparent procurement process was cast aside. Infrastructure Malta dished out millions of euros in direct orders. Cost overruns and variations were – and are – the order of the day. The number of employees at Transport Malta skyrocketed from 400 to over 1,000 in four years but enforcement on the roads is inexistent. And always the projects kept coming, being extended, being changed.

On the face of it, there is no evident reason for many of these pharaonic infrastructural projects and roadworks. More so when they are not producing the desired result. So why aren’t we delving into the reasons that things are working (or rather not working) the way they are?

Take the revelations in this newspaper last Sunday. It was reported that the financially weak successful tenderer for the Marsa flyover had promised a ‘success fee’ for the same. The tender was awarded but the successful bidder went bankrupt. With no transparency at all, IM awarded the tender to another party, with some other roads to asphalt chucked in for good measure.

What distortion of the supposedly competitive procurement process is this? Does this mean that all these mega tenders can be reassigned without publicity and procedural safeguards? How often has this been done before?

Rather than being beguiled by easy slogans about getting things done, we should investigate how things are getting done and, more importantly, why they are getting done.