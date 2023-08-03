I was startled to hear a university colleague remark, recently, that state school pupils are no longer required to write essays in secondary school. Their first experience of argumentative or expository writing is in sixth form. I couldn’t believe it.

My colleague is a goddess of reliability but, as the good-humoured Prophet Mohammed once advised an enthusiastic follower, “Trust in God but tie your camel”. I turned to someone with senior experience in education in both the state and non-state sectors.

The reply was only slightly less disturbing. Essay writing is indeed slipping through the cracks but only of some state schools, not all. Why state schools? Why some, not all or none?

The Education Department gives essay writing, in both English and Maltese, an important role. Pupils are expected to be familiar with various forms of writing as they progress through the system — from letter writing to CVs to magazine articles. It’s recommended that, for a given subject, a 200-word essay is assigned once every two weeks.

The problem is not the curriculum. It’s the control over the curriculum, according to the school heads I’ve spoken to. It’s excessively centralised. It has disempowered state school heads to the degree that some prefer to focus on operational issues instead of keeping tabs on what is taught.

The best state schools remain those whose heads fight to retain some autonomy over curriculum provision. But, even for school heads in the non-state sector, protecting autonomy can be needlessly exhausting.

One told me how the Education Department regularly demands that the secondary school justifies the high load of English language and literature – despite the excellent results reflected in grades in all subjects.

The head is right. A good command of English and writing is an intrinsic aspect of clear thinking and understanding, which makes scholastic achievement possible in all subjects.

As the great anthropologist Jack Goody showed, writing is a technology of the intellect. It helps refine and distil ideas. It gives us fresh thoughts as we scrawl or type. It forces us to put things down in logical sequence. It gives us the necessary distance to look critically at what we think.

When a colleague of the physicist Richard Feynman once saw the piles of writing on his desk, he remarked: “So that’s where you keep a record of your thinking.”

“No,” replied the Nobel prize-winning genius, famous for his speed of thought, “That is my thinking.”

Analysis, synthesis, innovation – all would be much poorer across the disciplines without good writing skills. Essay writing is the foundation of critical thinking. It helps develop reasoning in the sciences as well as humanities.

Poor training in how to write cogent prose will handicap students’ chances of making the most of their university education, irrespective of what they choose to study. If they make it that far.

Even the mundane professions famous for their way with numbers, rather than paragraphs, recognise this. Some years ago, the managing partner of a Big 4 firm told me that his firm would happily consider hiring someone with no accounting background if they had very good writing skills: they could teach accounting themselves, while writing skills are the tip of an iceberg of a whole set of abilities.

It is this truth that the Church school head recognises when insisting on the centrality of English writing for the whole curriculum. It’s why the school is prepared to wage battle over it. For heads of non-state schools, ownership of the curriculum is an important part of the job.

State school heads, on the other hand, have reason to be wary when considering taking some independent initiative.

One unintended consequence: the focus on what’s being delivered is lost.

We can now return to the original question – why are some state schools losing their focus on written essays? – and see that, shocking though the situation is, it could be worse.

The central administration’s controlling ethos disempowers some state school heads but, fortunately, not all. It fails to appreciate the bedrock importance of English writing but, providentially, does not succeed in browbeating school heads in the non-state sector.

The damage remains. Ironically, the assertion of centralised control of provision is leading to loss of control over educational outcomes.

The grip has been tightening, over a dozen years, to reverse a reform undertaken by Louis Galea, education minister from 1998-2008. We can’t rule out further deterioration.

Galea’s reform granted more autonomy to schools. The policy was evidence-based. Internationally, the most successful education systems are those that grant schools, and teachers, as much professional autonomy as possible.

That reform was already being undone by 2011, under a Nationalist government. Under Labour, centralisation has gone further. Bureaucratic interests have won over children’s interests; reaction has beaten back progress. And the grind goes on.

When it comes to the environment and economy, even those who once hailed Muscatonomics are belatedly recognising that wholesale deregulation and rampant konkoscrats will be the death of us. We need a parallel illumination for education.

Our system notoriously underperforms relative to what we invest in it. It stunts the development of too many children’s potential. It expects to produce 21st-century education with the dead hand of 20th-century centralised management.

It costs politicians more to lift and kiss a baby (the mother needs to be bribed, the breathless media crew needs to be paid) than to say they believe in our youth and that schools should be teaching more critical thinking. But unless the politicians are promising to give schools real professional autonomy, they can’t be taken seriously.