As part of the 120th anniversary of the arrival of the Brothers of De La Salle in Malta, a get-together, including a barbecue, is being organised for former students and staff of De La Salle College and Stella Maris College.

The barbecue buffet is being held at La Salle Pastoral Centre, Santa Maria Estate, Mellieħa, on September 7, eve of a public holiday, the feast of Our Lady of Victories, at 7.30pm.

The occasion will serve to celebrate the many years of hard work, dedication and vocation of so many Brothers and lay partners who offer a human and Christian education to thousands of students.

The occasion will also serve to reminisce about the students’ and staff teenage years. Those attending will be treated to a lavish barbecue buffet, music and fun.

For more details and booking one can call the organisers Brian Decelis on 7936 3255 or Ray Baldacchino on 9949 4301.