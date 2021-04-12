The Gozo Football Association as expected announced that all competitions at all levels have been abandoned due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ‘Force Majeure’ regulations will be applied.

“The Gozo Football Association would like to announce that all competitions at all levels, including those organised by the Gozo Youth FA, have been abandoned as the ‘Force Majeure’ regulations, which were introduced prior to the beginning of the 2020-21 season, have been applied,” the GFA said in a statement.

