Gozo FA president Dr Samuel Azzopardi announced that he had submitted his nomination for the role of vice-president of the Malta Football Association.

The Malta FA will be hosting its General Assembly on March 15, during which the local governing body of football will hold the elections for president and vice-president.

“I am enthusiastic to see the beautiful game further develop in Malta within an association that is fully aware of the needs of its members,” Dr Azzopardi said.

“I feel that I can give more to the football family in Malta. I’ve been a member of the executive of the MFA and president of the GFA for the past nine years and this is the natural step to take driven by the passion for local football.”

