The Gozo Football Association is recommending to the Malta FA that the GFA Division One and the Division Two will be cancelled due to the COVID-19 situation.

The decision was taken by club representatives during a meeting with the top brass of the Gozitan local body.

Dr Samuel Azzopardi, president of the Gozo FA, told the Times of Malta that during the meeting the clubs representatives unanimously voted to end the senior competitions and declare Nadur Youngsters, who were holding a commanding eight point lead at the top of the standings, as the Gozitan champions.

“During the last period, a number of meetings have been organised between club representatives as well as the Gozo FA Council,” Dr Azzopardi said.

“In one of these meetings, the majority of the clubs voted in favour of recommending to the Malta FA to bring to an end the season with immediate effect and safeguard their financial situation.

“If this decision is ratified by the MFA, Nadur Youngsters will be declared as Gozitan champions ahead of Xewkija Tigers who will finish as runners-up while Għarb Rangers will be relegated.

“As regards the GFA Division Two, Sannat Lions, who are leading the standings, will be promoted while a play-off between Oratory Youths and SK Victoria Wanderers remains pending. A decision on this match will be taken by the Malta FA on whether it will be played or not.”

Dr Azzopardi said that he expects the GFA recommendation to be discussed by the Malta FA Bureau during Wednesday's meeting and it will now be up to the Maltese governing body to ratify or take a different decision.

As regards, the U-15 championship organised by the Gozo FA, the competition had already come to a close before the football season was halted due to the COVID-19 situation. Here, Oratory Youths were declared champions ahead of Nadur Youngsters.

Dr Azzopardi said that once the Malta FA confirms the recommendation taken by the Gozitan clubs the GFA will be able to give out its prize money.

“Once our recommendation is approved by the Malta FA we will be able to give the prize money for our championships to our clubs,” the GFA president said.

“My biggest concern at the moment is on the future of our clubs from a financial point of view. The clubs are in a difficult situation and in the current scenario it’s hard to see them find any sponsorship for next season if things don’t improve.”