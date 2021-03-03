Environment NGO Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar has objected to the Planning Authority over a development application for the demolition of a large house and its replacement by 20 basement garages and 31 apartments at Ġgantija Heights, Xagħra, Gozo.

"This application not only destroys the characteristic Gozitan vernacular architecture of this house but also destroys the heritage value of this Urban Conservation Area streetscape," it said.

The development, it pointed out, is within the buffer zone of two scheduled sites – Ġgantija Neolithic Temples and the Xagħra Windmill.

The property set to be demolished is over a century old, and comprises traditional structural features including original arches and ceilings borne on beams. It also has a large garden attached to it bordered by traditional dry stone walls.

The NGO also insisted that views and vistas from and towards Ġgantija should be preserved and enhanced.

The NGO listed various PA policies and plans which would be breached by this development.