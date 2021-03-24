A parking lot in Għadira Bay with space for 350 cars was inaugurated on Wednesday by Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg and Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo.

The €1.3 million investment has transformed a 10,000 square metre abandoned area into a parking area that will give added value to Malta’s biggest beach, said Bartolo.

“Thousands of people visit this beach in summer including tourists and one of the biggest headaches that a tourist has when they come to Malta is where they are going to park,” he explained.

“This project has improved accessibility to this beach so that the tourist who has rented a car will have space where to park it,” he said.

Minister Ian Borg said the area in question was in complete disrepair before they had taken it over and it was shameful to see taxpayers as well as tourists having to use it.

“This investment will not only increase the area in terms of touristic value but also offer more secure infrastructure,” Borg said.